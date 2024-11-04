Six Khwarij killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINI: The Security forces killed six khawarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late at night on Sunday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by Security Forces in Dosali, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the khwarij’s location, resultantly one khawarji named Ahmed Shah alias Intizar was killed.

“In another IBO, movement of group of khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Khamrang, South Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij were gunned down, while three khwarij got injured,” the ISPR said.

It added that Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement read.

Earlier on October 30, Pakistani security forces killed eight khawarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district while three Pak Army personnel including a major embraced martyrdom.