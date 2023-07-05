Six killed as ‘record-breaking’ rain batters Lahore

LAHORE: Streets and low-lying areas of Lahore were submerged on Wednesday as incessant showers broke a 30-year-old record when the city received over 290mm of rain within a span of 10 hours, resulting in the death of at least six people, ARY News reported quoting officials.

According to the latest figures released by the Wasa, more than 200 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in parts of the city over the last 10 hours. The data showed that the highest amount of rainfall (291mm) was recorded in Lakshmi Chowk, followed by 277mm in Nishter Town and 270mm in Qurtaba Chowk.

Separately, Gulshan-e-Ravi recorded 268mm, Pani Wala Talab 268mm, Johar Town 260mm, Tajpura 249mm, Farrukhabad 237mm, Iqbal Town 232mm, Mughalpura 215mm, Wasa head office in Gulberg 208mm, Chowk Nakhuda 205mm, Upper Mall 192mm, Samanabad 178mm, Jail Road 145mm and Airport 127mm.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that record-breaking rain had caused urban flooding while six people have been killed in different rain related incidents in the city.

Talking to media, the CM said that six people had been died due to electrocution, roof collapse in different areas of the metropolis.

“It is a situation of urban flooding on Lahore’s roads as the canal has also been overflowing,” CM Mohsin Naqvi said earlier in a tweet.

“Provincial cabinet and entire administration have been on roads to ensure drainage of the rainwater,” Naqvi further stated. “I am personally monitoring the relief activities and in contact with the administration,” he added.

Meanwhile, rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as more than 200 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

PM directs CM to cope with monsoon rains

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Punjab Chief Minister to immediately activate rescue teams to cope with the situation arising out of heavy rains in the province.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office, the Prime Minister stressed ensuring coordination amongst the district administration, rescue 1122, PDMA and other relevant departments.

He directed that all necessary steps be taken for safety of live and property of the people.

Shehbaz Sharif said if the need arises, the National Disaster Management Authority and federal departments will also extend full support to Punjab government.

The Prime Minister said necessary steps should be taken for cautioning the people, alternative traffic arrangements and drainage of water.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to take preemptive protection measures in other parts of the country as well during monsoon season. He said NDMA, PDMA and provincial and district administrations should provide assistance in preemptive arrangements.

He said measures need to be taken on urgent basis to avert urban flooding. He said steps should be taken to shift the people and livestock in rural areas to safer places.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed that the prime minister office should be kept informed about all the arrangements.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the breakage of the power cable in Lahore, the prime minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed to fix the responsibility whether negligence is not found on the part of the Lahore Electric Supply Company.