Six killed in car-motorcycle collision in Chishtian

CHISHTIAN: At least six people were killed after a car hit a motorcycle near Gajiani village in Chishtian district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to rescuer sources, a speeding car hit a motorcycle before colliding with a roadside tree, resulting in the death of six people.

The injured and the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that the incident happened due to overspeeding. The ill-fated family in car was going to attend a marriage ceremony.

In a separate incident today, at least 10 children drowned after a boat carrying 25 madrasa students capsized in Tanda Dam of Kohat district.

The children, mostly aged between 8 to 10 years, belonged to a religious seminary and had come to the Kohat Dam for recreation.

The rescue teams rescued 17 kids and shifted them to a hospital, while the search for the other missing students was underway.

