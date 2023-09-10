Six killed, over 50 injured in Sheikhupura bus accident

Sheikhupura: At least six people were killed and more than 50 injured when a bus turned turtle near Khanka Dogran Interchange Sheikhupura Motorway on Saturday night, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fated bus was coming from Sialkot and Christian pilgrims were on board the bus.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and conductor.

However, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) refuted the happening of incident on the motorway, saying the accident happened on Khanqah Dogran road.

Sector Commander Faisal Akram said Rescue 1122 fed the wrong information to the media about the location of the accident.

In a separate traffic accident on September 6, at least four people died as a car fell into the Neelum River near Pathka Chhun, a suburb of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir.

The officials said the car was on its way from Muzaffarabad to Jheng when it slipped due to heavy rain and fell into the Neelum River at night. Resultantly, four people were killed and a woman sustained injuries. The bodies were sent to their native village, Jheng.

The identities of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained as per initial reports.