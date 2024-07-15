Six killed, three injured in Jamshoro road accident

HYDERABAD: At least six people were killed and three were injured in a mini truck-trailer collision near Jamshoro at M9 Motorway, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, the tragic accident took place near Jamshoro, where a mini-truck, carrying people, hailing from Mirpurkhas, collided with a trailer.

Four people lost their lives on the spot, while five injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad in critical condition, where two more injured succumbed to their wounds, bringing the total number of dead to six.

The identity of the deceased and injured could not be revealed as per initial reports.

Earlier, a speeding trailer ran over a car carrying two passengers on the M-9 Motorway.

The traffic accident occurred in the limits of Loni Kot Police Station, in which one person died while another individual sustained injuries.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident site and transferred the injured individual to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

The police officials stated that the accident occurred with the car traveling from Karachi to Hyderabad, while the trailer driver fled from the scene.