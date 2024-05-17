One dead, another injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

JAMSHORO: A speeding trailer ran over a car carrying two passengers on the M-9 Motorway, ARY News reported on Friday.

The traffic accident occurred in the limits of Loni Kot Police Station, in which one person died while another individual sustained injuries.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident site and transferred the injured individual to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

The police officials stated that the accident occurred with the car traveling from Karachi to Hyderabad, while the trailer driver fled from the scene.

Earlier this week, at least three people were killed and 27 others sustained injuries when a bus turned turtle in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district late Tuesday night.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred on Motorway M5 near Iqbalabad Interchange where a bus heading to Karachi from Islamabad overturned when its tyre burst, killing three persons on the spot and wounding 27 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation.

Read more: Diamer: At least 20 killed, 21 injured as bus falls into ravine

Last week, three persons including two children had been killed in a road accident that occurred in a village near Sahiwal.

The incident took place in Sahiwal where a vehicle ran over bystanders including two children who were selling food on the roadside cart.