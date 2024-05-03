Diamer:15 killed, 22 injured as bus falls into ravine

DIAMIR: At least 15 persons were killed and 22 more were wounded when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Diamer, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan province in the wee hours of Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred on the Karakoram Highway in Yashukhaldas area of Diamer. The bus was travelling to Hunza from Rawalpindi when it fell into a gorge after the driver lost control.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Chilas Hospital. Rescue sources said the death toll might rise further as the majority of the injured were in critical condition.

Giltgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said an emergency was declared at Chilas Hospital after the accident. He also confirmed the death toll and said the bus was carrying more than 35 passengers to Hunza.

Earlier, seven people including a folksinger Sharafat Ali were ‘dead’ after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Mianwali.

Rescue sources said seven people were travelling in the ill-fated car when it plunged into a canal near Paka Kanjhera in Mianwali. Singer Sharafat Ali was going to his home after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident took place.