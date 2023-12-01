Five dead as car plunges into gorge in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: At least five passengers were dead in a tragic accident when a car, en route from Quetta to Naushehro Feroze, plunged into a gorge due to dense fog, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the local police, the overspeeding car went out of control and fell into the gorge at Southern Bypass in Shikarpur. As a result, five people lost their lives.

The ill-fated vehicle was heading to Naushehro Feroze from Quetta. The initial reports suggested that the cause of the deadly accident was overspeeding and dense fog.

Rescue teams have reached the spot.

Last month, Seven people including a folksinger Sharafat Ali were ‘dead’ after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Mianwali.

Rescue sources said seven people were travelling in the ill-fated car when it plunged into a canal near Paka Kanjhera in Mianwali.

Singer Sharafat Ali was going to his home after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident took place.

After getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and took out the bodies and vehicle from the canal. The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.