Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Three killed, 27 injured in Rahim Yar Khan road accident

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least three people were killed and 27 others sustained injuries when a bus turned turtle in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district late Tuesday night, ARY News reported quoting rescue sources.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred on Motorway M5 near Iqbalabad Interchange where a bus heading to Karachi from Islamabad overturned when its tyre burst, killing three persons on the spot and wounding 27 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, police have launched the investigation.

Last week, three persons including two children had been killed in road accident that occurred in a village near Sahiwal.

The incident took place in Sahiwal where a vehicle ran over bystanders including two children who were selling food on the roadside cart.

