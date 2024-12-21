web analytics
Six killed in Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Kursk region

Reuters
TOP NEWS

MOSCOW: Six people, including one child, were killed on Friday in a Ukrainian missile attack on the town of Rylsk in Russia’s Kursk region, the acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, said.

Ten wounded people, including a 13-year-old, were taken to hospital with minor injuries, Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.

“What happened today is a huge tragedy for all of us,” he said. “We grieve together with the families of the victims. No one will be left without support.”

Those responsible would receive “well-deserved retribution”, he said.

Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, later told a session of the Security Council that Moscow would be quick to respond to the “unambiguous move by the Kyiv regime”.

“As you can well understand, our response to this targeted crime against peaceful Russian citizens will not be long in coming,” he told the session.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the incident.

Khinshtein said Ukraine had fired U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets, damaging several buildings including a school, recreation centre and private residences in Rylsk, some 16 miles (26 km) from the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region.

