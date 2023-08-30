Six member Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar administered oath to six members of newly appointed five-member caretaker cabinet in the second phase, ARY News reported.

As per details, the six new member includes Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, Sardar Ejaz Jaffar, Sheikh Mehmood Ulhassan Mandokhel, Amanullah Kanrani, Dr Ameer Muhammad Jogezi and Asif Rehman.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki and other provincial ministers. With the addition of new members, the number of caretaker ministers of Balochistan has reached 11, while three secretaries are also included in the cabinet.

Earlier, new members of Balochistan caretaker cabinet took oath in the first phase. The caretaker cabinet members of Balochistan who took oath include Capt (Retd) Zubair Jamali, Prince Ahmed Ali, Amjad Rasheed, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jan Achakzai.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to the caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The governor approved Ali Mardan Khan Domki as caretaker chief minister of Balochistan on the recommendation of the parliamentary committee, which forwarded the name to him last night.

Ali Mardan Domki belongs to the Lehri area of Balochistan and is the son of politician Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki, who served as a senator between 1975 and 1977. The caretaker CM previously held positions as Tehsil Nazim, Lehri from 2002 to 2005 and District Nazim, Sibi from 2005 to 2010.