VIDEO: Six men form human chain to rescue children from burning building

BEIJING: Six men from China’s Hunan province formed a human chain to rescue children from a burning building. The heroic rescue is being hailed by the people as the video has gone now viral on social media.

Originally shared on Facebook, the men are seen trying to rescue two girls who were trapped in a burning building in the province’s Xintian town.

In order to rescue them, they formed a human chain. It turned out to be a success as they were able to do so effortlessly.

The video, shared by ‘Trending in China’, has gone viral on Facebook.

The clip got a lot of views online. In the comments section, netizens lauded the six men involved in the rescue. However, some of them even raised their concern about the bars present on the windows.

The rescue act has been captioned as, “Six men climbed the wall with their bare hands to build a human ladder, rescued the children out of the window, and transported them to the ground.”

At the end of the clip, we see some firefighters near the building while the second girl was being rescued out of the window.