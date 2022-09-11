Six months required to drain out floodwater: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that three to six months will be required to drain out rain and floodwater from submerged areas of Sindh.

CM Shah accompanied by acting governor of Sindh Siraj Durrani, was talking to media here.

“Flooding and rainfall have destroyed thousands of houses in Sindh with around 1500 deaths,” chief minister said. “The people have lost livestock of around 50 billion rupees,” he asid.

“Around 350 billion rupees losses to the farmers reported in the province,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“We have asked the United Nations Secretary General, not about funds, but the need of medicines and other essential items,” chief minister said.

“At least 12.5 million people have affected in the disaster,” he said. “We have devised programme for rehabilitation,” he said. “In Karachi 18,000 people have reached and the government have a record of it”.

Secretary General UN said, he didn’t witness such huge devastation while visiting the flood-hit areas, he said.

Commenting on power load shedding in scorching weather in Karachi, chief minister said,” We have communicated to the prime minister and the power division that we are not satisfied with the performance of the power supply companies.

Comments