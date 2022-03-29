Six Pakistani soldiers martyred as helicopter crashes in Congo

A Puma helicopter has crashed in Congo while undertaking a reconnaissance mission on March 29 in which six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom, ARY News quoted ISPR on Tuesday.

The Puma helicopter crashed in Congo with eight UN peacekeepers including six Pakistani soldiers on board.

Six Pakistani officers and soldiers have embraced martyred in the helicopter crash incident, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The martyred Pakistani soldiers included ​​Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot Maj Saad Nomani, Co-Pilot, Maj Faizan Ali, ​​N/Sub Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief ​​L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realize ideals of global peace and security through active sp in various UN Peacekeeping missions, said the spokesperson.

“Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict-prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices,” the ISPR spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistani officers and soldiers in the Congo helicopter crash incident. He paid tribute to the services Pakistani armed force for the global peace.

