Six persons shot dead Over Snatched Bikes in DI Khan; Main Suspect Terminated in Police Encounter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (DI KHAN): Six individuals were shot dead over snatched bikes in DI Khan’s Mangal village of Tehsil Paroa, while searching for motorcycles snatched from them a day earlier. The primary suspect behind the firing was later killed in an encounter with the police, ARY News reported, citing local authorities.

According to the police, the incident was triggered by the theft of three motorbikes on Monday night. When the victims reached the area to recover their bikes, the snatchers opened fire, killing six on the spot and injuring two others.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Ramzan, Matiullah, Gul Zaman, Pir Muhammad, Muhammad Altaf, and Rehmat Shah. The identity of the sixth victim has not yet been confirmed.

The injured, identified as Ashfaq Khan and Sajjad, were shifted to a nearby medical facility.

Station House Officer (SHO) Samar Abbas confirmed that the main accused, Zulfiqar Marwat, was killed during a subsequent shootout with the police.

The SHO added that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to arrest the remaining culprits.

Police stated that further investigations are ongoing and significant progress is expected soon.