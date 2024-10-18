Six police officers injured as protesters pelt stones in Karachi

KARACHI: The tense situation at Regal Chowk was brought under control as protesters dispersed following a heavy police presence, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the authorities, a significant number of anti-riot police forces were deployed around the area to restore order.

Police officials entered the surrounding streets of Regal Chowk to manage the situation, and traffic on the main roads began to be partially restored.

The protest, which took place in the Sadar area, led to clashes that resulted in injuries to five police officers, including two female officers.

Rescue officials confirmed that the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

The injured police personnel – identified as Taha, Munir Ali, Ismail, Manthar Ali and Shaheen – were posted at Kalri, Napier, and Eidgah police stations in Karachi.

Rescue teams were quick to respond, ensuring the injured received prompt medical attention.

It is worth mentioning here that the Karachi administration has imposed Section 144 for two days, banning gatherings and rallies across the city.

According to a notification issued here, the ban will be in effect on October 18 and 19.

The notification read that the ban is imposed on gatherings of five or more people, processions, and public meetings. To maintain law and order and ensure public safety, The ban will be in effect from October 18 and 19.

It may be noted here that the Punjab government also enforced Section 144 across the province for two days, effective from Friday, October 18.