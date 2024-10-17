Section 144 imposed in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi administration imposed Section 144 in the city for two days, banning gatherings and rallies, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the ban will be in effect on October 18 and 19.

The notification read that the ban is imposed on gatherings of five or more people, processions, and public meetings. To maintain law and order and ensure public safety, The ban will be in effect from October 18 and 19.

It may be noted here that the Punjab government also enforced Section 144 across the province for two days, effective from Friday, October 18.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, all kinds of protests, processions, and public activities have been banned during this period.

The government stated that public gatherings and rallies could become soft targets for potential terrorist attacks, prompting the implementation of the ban.

The notification further mentioned that the decision was made to protect law and order, human lives, and property amid growing concerns over security risks.

Read More: PTI announces nationwide protest on October 18

Earlier, the Pakstan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called for a nationwide protest, urging citizens to take to the streets on Friday, October 18.

The Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, announced that protests will be held in every district and city across the country for the release of PTI founder, party leaders and workers.

Gandapur made an appeal to the public, emphasizing the need to stand against what he termed as unconstitutional amendments.

He warned that if the nation remains silent today, future generations will suffer the consequences. He added, “We must raise our voices now to protect our rights and the future of our children.”