Six soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least six Pakistan army soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in the general area Asman Manza of South Waziristan district on August 22.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured,” it said, “however, during an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.”

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the armed forces media wing said in a statement.

The armed forces said that they were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

On August 19, two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bara area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber district.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bara area of Khyber District.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said, adding sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.