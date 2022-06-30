Six students injured in Urdu University clash

KARACHI: At least six were injured when two student groups clashed against each other at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences, and Technology (FUUAST) here in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to police, students of both the groups attacked each other with batons and stones, resulting in injuries to six of the students. Taking notice of the matter, the university administration called on the police, who reached the spot and arrested several students of both groups.

The injured students were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. The cause behind the clash could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

During the police operation, a traffic jam was reported in the area.

Earlier, University students’ protests against physical examinations turned violent as they clashed with police and security guards outside their campuses.

In Lahore, some students of the University of Central Punjab, who staged a sit-in outside the campus, pelted stones at security guards. They tried to force their way into the campus but were pushed back by the guards who baton-charged them.

According to the protesters, three students got injured when security guards hurled stones and baton-charged them.

