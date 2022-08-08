Six suffocated to death in Rohri Muharram procession

SUKKUR: Six people were suffocated to death during ‘Shama Gul’ procession of Muharram in Rohri on the bank of Indus river in upper Sindh.

Several people were suffocated in the narrow alleys of Rohri while paying respect to Zareeh-i-Aqdas during historic 550-year-old ‘Shama Gul’ (lights off) procession in humid weather conditions, police said.

Rohri, a small city on the on the other bank of Indus opposite to Sukkur, have quite narrow alleyways. A humid weather added to the deadly tragedy.

Thousands of mourners come from across the country to Rohri every year to participate in the historic mourning procession of Muharram.

In the procession at midnight lights put out and proceedings carried on in darkness in accordance with centuries-old tradition during which the faithful offer prayers in silence as a mark of respect for the martyrs of Karbala.

The mourning procession passes through its traditional route through Shahi Bazaar, National Bank Chowk, Chabotra Chowk, Dhak Bazaar, Gajwani Muhalla and Wichoro Chowk, terminating at Dargah Haider Shah Haqani at Karbala Chowk. The procession next day begin from Karbala Chowk and, passing through the GT Road, ends at the graveyard behind Rohri railway station.

