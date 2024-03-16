30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Following the terrorist attack on the security check post in North Waziristan, the security forces gunned down six terrorists in a sanitization operation, ARY News reported on Saturday. 

In the early hours of 16 March, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in the general area of Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

According to the details, the troops foiled the initial attempt of the attack, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting in the Shahadat of five soldiers.

The Shuhada include Havildar Sabir (resident of District Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of District Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resident of District Kohat) and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of District Abbottabad).

During the conduct of the ensuing clearance operation, troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, effectively engaged and sent to hell all six terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali (age: 39 years, resident of Karachi) and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar (age: 23 years, resident of District Talagang), having fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

