Six youth saved from drowning in sea at Hawkes Bay

KARACHI: Rescue officials have said on Sunday that six young men were saved from drowning in the sea at Hawkes Bay beach.

“Two persons were shifted to hospital for medical attendance after taken out of the sea in a precarious condition,” rescuers said. The drowning youth identified as Moiz and Jasim.

Other four young men saved from drowning named as Hoozan, Ali, Ali Mubarak and Saeed Ahmed with age between 19 to 26 years, according to rescuers.

A large number of people have been on the road leading to Hawkes Bay from Mauripur on Sunday, the weekly off day with traffic jam.

Traffic police officials have said that the people going to beach in large, which has caused the traffic jam.