Siya Goyal & Chetan Chaudhary caught on Snapchat - Video Surfaces

A newly surfaced video has added a major twist to the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder investigation in Maharashtra. An exclusive late-night Snapchat video shows the primary accused, Siya Goyal, meeting with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, weeks before her fiancé’s tragic death.

The digital footprint is a critical piece of evidence that could reshape the entire narrative of the case.

Key Evidence: Late-Night Cafe Meeting Caught on Camera

The newly surfaced footage shows Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary meeting late at night at a local cafe. While Siya’s family has declined to comment on the record regarding the video’s release, legal and investigative experts suggest this could be a pivotal turning point for the prosecution.

Why the Snapchat Video Changes the Narrative

The timeline of the video is crucial. Ketan Agarwal’s family has long maintained that Siya and Chetan remained romantically involved well after her formal engagement to Ketan in February.

Timeline Intersect: The meeting took place just weeks before Ketan’s murder.

Corroborating Claims: For the victim’s family, this digital evidence directly challenges claims that the relationship between Siya and Chetan had ended prior to the engagement.

Premeditation Angle: Investigators are looking closely at whether this late-night meeting points toward an ongoing relationship or a deeper conspiracy leading up to the tragedy at Lohagad Fort.

Growing Public and Media Interest

The case has gripped the public eye, even triggering a massive 50% spike in tourism at Lohagad Fort—the location where Siya allegedly pushed Ketan. As competing narratives continue to play out across social media and parallel discussions, legal teams on both sides are preparing for a fierce courtroom battle, which already includes a staggering 10-crore rupee defamation suit involving prominent lawyers.

As digital forensic teams continue to unpack the electronic footprints left behind by the accused, this late-night clip stands out as a stark piece of circumstantial evidence.