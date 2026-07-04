In the latest development in the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder case, father of the accused Siya Goyal has vehemently denied allegations that his daughter made an indecent gesture towards media. Praveen Goyal, in a self-shot video, claimed the viral video of Siya showing her middle finger was a misunderstanding.

While being escorted by Pune Police, for investigation into the murder of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal near Lohagad fort, Siya Goyal was seen on camera apparently making an obscene gesture with her finger. The clip quickly went viral on social media platforms, triggering outrage and heavy criticism as netizens felt Siya showed an indecent attitude towards media personnel and cameras.

Praveen Goyal, however, explained that his daughter was not showing an obscene gesture towards any media or cameras but was only pointing towards her injured finger. The injury, as per him, happened when the door of a police vehicle slammed on her hand and she was trying to show the swelling on her injured finger. According to him, the angle of the camera made it look like Siya was showing the middle finger.

“The manner this is being portrayed on social media is totally false and sad,” Praveen Goyal said in his video. He added that his daughter’s hand was bandaged and swelled up, indicating an injury.

About the Ketan, Siya case

Siya Goyal and her alleged partner in crime, Chetan Chaudhary, have been booked under the murder and criminal conspiracy charges for the death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. The case has attracted a lot of media attention owing to its controversial and dramatic elements, including details of purported Snapchat messages and the incident which took place at Lohagad fort.