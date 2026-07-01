‘Siya Point’ desirability boosts Lohagad tourism as footfall jumps 25%

Lohagad Fort, the 10th-century hill fortress near Lonavala, is seeing a sudden surge in tourists. Local estimates show footfall has risen by nearly 25% since the Ketan Agarwal murder case went viral. Much of the crowd is heading to a spot now informally named “Siya Point”.

Why Tourists Are Flocking to ‘Siya Point’

The 25-year-old realtor, Ketan Agarwal, died after falling from the fort on June 18, 2026. Police allege his fiancée Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary pushed him from a cliff.

Since then, visitors have been asking guides, security staff, and fellow trekkers to point out the exact ledge linked to the case. Social media reels, YouTube videos, and crime discussions have turned it into a major curiosity point.

Guides say many tourists now start their trek by asking about the crime scene instead of the fort’s history. The unofficial name “Siya Point” has no official recognition.

How Big Is the Surge?

Officials report weekday numbers have crossed 600, up from around 400 earlier. Holiday crowds have risen from ∼1,000 to 1,500.

Typically, Lohagad gets 4,000 to 5,000 visitors on weekends and public holidays. Residents now say similar numbers are showing up even on weekdays, with most heading straight to “Siya Point”.

Fort Temporarily Closed Amid Probe

The spike has created issues for investigators. Lonavala Rural Police temporarily closed Lohagad Fort on July 1 to secure the crime scene and conduct forensic work. Visitors already at the top were asked to leave.

Heritage vs ‘Dark Tourism’ Concerns

Lohagad is a 2,000-year-old fort linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Marathas.

Heritage groups and conservationists say the focus on the crime scene is overshadowing the fort’s history. Local trekking groups have also renewed calls for railings and CCTV at vulnerable points.

Note: The case is under investigation. Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are in custody till July 3, 2026 and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

What is ‘Siya Point’ at Lohagad Fort? It’s an unofficial name tourists are using for the spot linked to Ketan Agarwal’s alleged murder.

Why has Lohagad Fort footfall increased? Media coverage and social media interest after the murder case have drawn visitors curious about the crime scene.