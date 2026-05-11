KARACHI: A hot and dry weather spell is continuing in most of the areas in country with severe hot weather in Sindh and southern Baluchistan on Monday.

The Met Office has said that the maximum temperature in the country has been recorded in Sibi today with mercury soaring to 43 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Larkana, Dadu and Turbat recorded 42 Celsius while in Nawabshah, Sukkur and Hyderabad 40 Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad remained 39 Celsius, while 34 degree Celsius in Karachi.

The weather office has advised citizens to observe caution, avoid exposure to the Sun, particularly in peak hot hours of day and get hydrated by drinking maximum water and beverages.

The Met Office last week forecast an extremely hot weather spell from May 07 to 11. The sizzling weather claimed 14 lives in the metropolis, eight heatwave deaths were reported in Karachi on last Monday when the maximum temperature soared above 40 Celsius in the city.