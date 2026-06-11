Sizzling Weather: Temperature soars to 49 Celsius in Dadu

KARACHI: An extremely hot weather has engulfed most of the country as maximum temperature in Dadu soared to 49 Celsius while 48 temperature recorded in Sibi on Thursday.

Karachi is also facing the brunt of the scorching weather as the maximum temperature soared to 39° Celsius while the feel-like temperature reached to 45C.

Maximum temperature recorded 41 Celsius in Lahore today, while 40 Centigrade recorded in Islamabad and 42 Celsius in Peshawar.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), issued a heatwave alert across Sindh, including Karachi, from June 8 to 12.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a high-pressure system has developed in the upper atmosphere, which is likely to trigger heatwave conditions across most parts of the province during the forecast period.

The advisory states that maximum temperatures are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

The authority specifically urged the public to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, ensure protection for outdoor labourers, and prioritise the safety of children, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing illnesses.

The advisory also noted that electricity demand is likely to increase during the heatwave, and citizens have been requested to use water judiciously in all aspects of daily life.