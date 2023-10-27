SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Friday issued notice to superior court judge Justice Mazahir Naqvi, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa chaired the meeting to mull over pending complaints against judges of the higher judiciary.

Sources said that Justice Sardar Tariq complaint against Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan also attended the SJC meeting along with Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Justice Naeem Akhtar Awan.

Supreme Court Registrar Jazeela Aslam and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan were also in attendance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the complaint was filed against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The complaint was filed against the apex court judge in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with frontmen. The complainant has pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene a SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, Justice Bandial had referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for legal opinion.