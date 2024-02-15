SJC records statements of witnesses in Justice (r) Mazahar Ali Naqvi case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Thursday recorded statements of seven witnesses in Justice (retired) Mazahar Ali Naqvi’s ‘misconduct’ case.

The SJC headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa took up the plea in which statements of seven witnesses have been recorded while four others have been summoned tomorrow.

On the request of Mazahar Ali Naqvi, who resigned as SC judge on the allegations of ‘misconduct’, SJC has made the proceedings of the council public.

Mazahar Ali Naqvi and anyone can join the proceedings for cross-examination of the witnesses, the SJC said.

Read more: President Alvi accepts resignation of SC’s Justice Mazahar Naqvi

Further, the hearing has been adjourned until Friday morning.

Naqvi, who is facing ‘misconduct’ allegations in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) forwarded his resignation to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi in January.

It was an honour to work as Lahore High Court and Supreme Court judge, Naqvi said and added he could not continue discharging his duties.

“I, therefore. effective today resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” the letter added.