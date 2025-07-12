SJC session approves Service Rules 2025, mulls over complaints

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi approved the draft of SJC Service Rules 2025 and reviewed 24 complaints.

Supreme Court’s judges Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar, Lahore High Court’s Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and Sindh High Court’s Chief Justice Junaid Ghaffar attended the meeting as council members, the SJC said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The Council emphasized the need of further legal consideration over the amendments in the code of conduct and more consultations over the procedure of the inquiry.

The session reviewed the 24 complaints filed under Article 209 and 19 of them were unanimously dismissed. “Remaining five complaints were deferred for the time being”.

Sources said that the Supreme Judicial Council rejected a suggestion of making the names public after tackling complaints against the judges.

As a constitutionally empowered body, the SJC plays a vital role in addressing judicial complaints and overseeing performance to uphold the integrity of the justice system and bolster public trust.