SJC session summoned for appointment of SC judges

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has ‘summoned’ a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will meet on June 7 to discuss the appointment of judges to SC.

Sources said six names of the Lahore High Court (LHC) judges including CJ, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed and three judges of the Sindh High Court including CJ Justice Aqeel Abbasi’s names are under consideration for alleviation to the apex court.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is a supreme body that recommends the appointment of judges to the SC and HC. The body is comprised of CJP as its chairman, two most senior judges of the SC and the two most senior chief justices of High Courts as members.

The Registrar, of the Supreme Court of Pakistan acts as its Secretary. On a reference received from the President or through suo-moto action, the Supreme Judicial Council investigates the matter and presents its finding to the President.

If the council decides that the Judge is incapable of performing the duties of office or is guilty of misconduct, and therefore should be removed from office, the President may order the removal of such judge.

A judge may not be removed from service except on the specified grounds and subject to the prescribed procedure.