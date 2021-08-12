Skardu airport to operate international flights: CAA

KARACHI: With an aim to promote tourism, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced international airport status for the Skardu airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the director air transport Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a letter regarding the up-gradation of the Skardu airport. The CAA had been operating domestic flights from Skardu airport, but now international flights can land and take-off from one of the world’s beautiful airports.

The CAA said that the move will help in boosting tourism as per the directions of PM Imran Khan and simultaneously the business will also expand.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) further said that the Skardu airport will be available for the international flights landing as per agreements with the selected international airlines.

On Wednesday, it was reported that flight operations of international airlines and helicopter services for Skardu and Gilgit had been planned by the federal government to promote tourism, said Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official.

The details were shared by Director General CAA Khaqan Murtaza in a presser on Wednesday.