Skardu gets international airport status

After the landing of the first international flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Skardu got the status of an international airport, ARY News reported on Monday, citing PIA spokesman.

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, the first international flight of PIA – flight 234 – from Dubai landed in Skardu. The passengers on board were welcomed with the iconic traditional caps of Gilgit-Baltistan and thoughtful gifts.

The airport authorities paid a vibrant tribute to the historic moment by presenting a water cannon salute to the aircraft upon its arrival.

The captain of the flight ceremoniously opened the cockpit window and unfurled the national flag, in celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day. This gesture encapsulated the spirit of unity and pride that defines the nation on this historic day.