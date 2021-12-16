Skardu International Airport will boost tourism, foreign exchange: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the newly launched Skardu International Airport will boost mountain tourism in the country, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that Skardu Airport will take mountain tourism to a level where it will bring in foreign exchange for the country and raise the local community’s standard of living

“Inaugurated Skardu international airport. InshaAllah, this will take mountain tourism to a level where it will bring in foreign exchange for the country & raise the local community’s standard of living,” he wrote.

The prime minister also thanked the people of Skardu for their warm welcome. “I want to thank the people of Skardu for their generous welcome.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Thursday the world’s highest altitude Skardu International Airport and the Jaglot-Skardu strategic road.

The upgradation of Skardu airport and the construction of the road are part of the government’s initiative to promote tourism and economic growth in the scenic region.

Located at an altitude of over 7,000 feet, Skardu airport is listed among the world’s highest altitude airports. Its main runway is 12,000-feet long while the second runway 8,500-feet long.

