Skardu: Mercury drops to -15 amid sporadic snowfall

SKARDU: Snowfall in Skardu has bring temperatures down to minus-15 in upper areas and minus-10 in plains, ARY News reported.

Sporadic snowfall continued in Skardu and other areas turning weather to severe cold. Around four-inch snowfall has been recorded in Skardu while it measured eight inches in the upper areas.

The Met Office has predicted that the snowfall will halt in next 24 hours, while the mercury will further drop to bring more severity in cold weather.

The first rainfall of the winter has also intensified cold in Rawalakot and adjoining areas in Azad Kashmir. Minimum temperature in the region has dropped to minus 03, according to the Met Office.