Skardu receives first snowfall of season

SKARDU: The severity of cold in Skardu and adjoining areas has increased drastically as residents experienced the first winter snowfall, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After the snowfall, the road connections of the 40 per cent upper areas are disconnected with SKardu, while the flights of Pakistan International Airlines have been canceled.

The MET office has said that the snowfall will continue till night, while the mercury has dropped down to -9 in Skardu. -5 was recorded in Astore, while the mercury was recorded at -4 in Malam Jabba and Bagrot.

Meanwhile, light rain in parts of Punjab’s provincial capital Lahore in the wee hours of Thursday turned the weather cold.

According to Met Office, more rain is in most parts of Lahore, while partly cloudy in upper parts during the next 24 hours. The rain is expected to bring the level of smog in Lahore considerably down.

The overnight showers in Lahore turned the weather cold and the maximum temperature of the city to remain 12 °C during the next 24 hours.