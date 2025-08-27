EA revives Skate franchise with fourth entry set for Early Access in September

Electronic Arts (EA) unveiled developer Full Circle’s skate., the fourth entry in the popular video game franchise, on Tuesday.

The publisher also shared a trailer for the game, sharing insights into the upcoming entry.

The announcement of the fourth entry comes around 15 years after the previous Skate 3, which was released in 2010.

According to EA, skate. will be available for Early Access on September 16 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app.

The publisher also confirmed that the game will be free-to-download, cross-platform, and cross-progression.

“Set in the vibrant city of San Vansterdam, ‘skate.’ is a multiplayer skateboarding destination offering a massive open world where players discover unique skate spots, land insane tricks and connect – or compete – with friends online,” the game’s description reads.

“With four unique neighborhoods – Hedgemont, Gullcrest, Market Mile and Brickswich – each offering its own distinct vibe and challenges, the city is a huge playground for skaters. From parks and plazas to rooftops and massive ramps, every corner is packed with skateable spots, including the House of Rolling Reverence, a former church transformed into a trick haven for skaters.”

It is worth noting here that the first title in the Skate franchise was launched in 2007 for Xbox 360 and PS3.

A second entry was released in 2009, while the third game arrived in 2010.