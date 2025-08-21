LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight announced

Developer TT Games has announced development of a new action-adventure game, titled LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

The developer, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Games, made the announcement during the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025.

TT Games Head of Development Jonathan Smith said that the upcoming game would be “the definitive essential Batman story”.

Smith maintained that LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will follow Bruce Wayne as he fights crime in Gotham City after undergoing intense training with the League of Shadows.

The game is expected to take inspiration from the iconic scenes from the ‘Dark Knight’ along with storylines from other ‘Batman’ films, shows, comics, and video games.

As per TT Games, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will allow gamers to play solo or in two-player co-op mode.

The game will feature the titular character’s friends from films such as Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, Catwoman, Talia al Guhl, and Commissioner Gordon.

The characters will join the DC superhero equipped with their own gear and skills, helping gamers in tackling the game’s challenges and tacking foes.

In terms of foes, TT Games has confirmed that the titular character will face off against a variety of Batman villains.

Notable villains from the DC universe include different versions of The Joker, Bane, while there have also been reports of other antagonists such as The Penguin, Poison Ivy, and Ra’s al Ghul.

TT Games has confirmed plans to launch LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight in 2026.

The developer has revealed that the game will launch on Nintendo Switch 2, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.