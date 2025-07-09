James Gunn shares update on Matt Reeves‘s ‘The Batman’ sequel

Filmmaker James Gunn was all praise for Matt Reeves after revealing that he had read the script for the ‘The Batman’ sequel.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While Gunn is set to launch his new DC Universe with the ‘Gods and Monsters’ phase, Matt Reeves’ ‘Batman Epic Crime Saga,’ which includes 2022’s ‘The Batman’ and its spinoff series ‘The Penguin’ is separate from the DC Studios chief’s saga.

Set for a theatrical release on July 11, James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ will kick off his ‘Gods and Monsters’ phase.

The DC Studios has now confirmed that he has read the script for ‘The Batman Part II’ from Matt Reeves.

During the world premiere of his upcoming ‘Superman’ film, the notable filmmaker was asked about the development of the script for the second part of ‘The Batman.’

Read more: James Gunn reacts to outrage over ‘The Batman 2’ delay

Without giving away many details, James Gunn simply replied with, “It’s great.”

His statement came just days after Matt Reeves revealed a photo last month of the finished script’s cover page, which featured the Batman symbol.

It is to be noted here that the ‘Superman’ director has publicly defended Reeves over the delay on ‘The Batman Part II.’

Last month, James Gunn lashed out at fans constantly asking for updates on the film.

“People should get off Matt’s n-ts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt Reeves. So let Matt do things the way he does,” Gunn said at the time.

While details remain scarce about when production on the film will start, DC Studios has announced that ‘The Batman Part II’ will arrive in theatres on October 1, 2027.