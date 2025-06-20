James Gunn reacts to outrage over ‘The Batman 2’ delay

DC Studios chief James Gunn has reacted to the continued outrage over the delay in ‘The Batman 2,’ starring Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson.

The filmmaker, who is awaiting the release of ‘Superman,’ has maintained that the second part was the priority for the studio.

The first ‘Batman’ film in James Gunn’s DC Studios arrived in theatres in March 2022 and generated $772 million at the worldwide box office.

The film also marked Robert Pattinson’s debut as the DC superhero.

The Hollywood actor’s return as Batman was initially set for October 2, 2026. However, Warner Bros. delayed it to October 1, 2027.

While James Gunn has said that ‘The Batman 2’ remained a priority to DC Studios, there were rumours that the studio was thinking otherwise.

The ‘Superman’ director has now slammed the reports and rumours about the sequel, saying that he has become “irritated” by the outrage.

“Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it. People should get off Matt’s n-ts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does,” James Gunn said.

According to the DC Studios chief, work on the filming will begin only after Matt Reeves “feels good about the screenplay.”

“And Matt’s not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay,” the ‘Superman’ director said.