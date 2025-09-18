Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS ad sparks rift between Goldie Hawn and Kardashian camp

Goldie Hawn, who appeared alongside her family in festive SKIMS attire for a campaign led by Kim Kardashian, is said to have faced strong criticism for the collaboration. Despite the initial glamour, insiders suggest the actress is now distancing herself from the Kims’ mother, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, a brand known for drawing in major celebrity names, seemed to spark controversy when Goldie Hawn and her family took part in the seasonal campaign. While the images drew attention, the response was far from positive, reportedly leaving Hawn reluctant to continue any involvement.

Kris Jenner, who sits on the SKIMS board and is recognised for her sharp management style, has apparently struggled to maintain contact with Goldie Hawn since the campaign. Sources claim that even attempts to arrange casual meetings have been unsuccessful, as the actress wishes to avoid further ties.

Kim Kardashian continues to expand SKIMS globally, but Goldie Hawn and her long-time partner Kurt Russell are said to prefer keeping their distance. Reports suggest Russell’s reluctance to be part of the promotional campaign also contributed to the actress’s decision.

For Goldie Hawn, who has built a reputation for being savvy both on and off screen, the experience seems to have reinforced her determination to avoid situations where she feels pressured. The SKIMS collaboration may have been a one-time venture, but it left behind ripples that underline how even Hollywood icons can face unexpected backlash when stepping into Kardashian territory.

Earlier, American socialite and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian captured attention with a dramatic change in style, unveiling a new blonde hairstyle on Instagram.

The reality star shared a selfie to showcase her ash-blonde locks contrasted with dark brown roots, drawing instant reactions across social media.

Kim Kardashian, dressed in white loungewear, revealed the fresh look while still in the middle of her glam routine.

The transformation quickly became a talking point, with friends, fans and her hairstylist applauding the striking change.