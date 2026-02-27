Sky News' anti-Pakistan false propaganda exposed

Pakistani social media users have exposed anti-Pakistan false propaganda by Sky News.

Following intense pressure from Pakistani users on social media, Sky News was compelled to delete its post on X.

The broadcaster had falsely claimed that Afghanistan’s Air Force had carried out strikes against Pakistan.

Thousands of Pakistani users reacted strongly, pointing out that Afghanistan currently does not have an operational Air Force.

The broadcaster has previously been exposed for spreading anti-Pakistan and anti-armed forces narratives.

Social media users also highlighted that Afghan-origin anchor Yalda Hakim has long been involved in Pakistan-related biased reporting.

The controversy has sparked wider debate online about responsible journalism and fact-checking, especially during sensitive regional developments. Hashtags related to Operation Ghazab lil-Haqq began trending as users continued to express their views and demand accuracy in international reporting.

Pak-Afghan tension

Pakistan’s military on February 26, 2026, launched attacks at several points along its border with Afghanistan, following what the officials described as unprovoked fire from across the frontier.

According to security officials in Islamabad, artillery and other weapons were used in at least six locations along the mountainous border region.

The areas mentioned include Bajaur, Kurram and Mohmand, as well as parts of Chitral and Khyber in north-western Pakistan.

The Pakistani government said the action was taken in response to what it called cross-border threats and attacks by militants operating from Afghan territory.