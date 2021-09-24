Skydivers jump for their lives to escape mid-air crash

A group of skydivers had to jump for their lives during an air crash that involved two aircraft in the skies of Wisconsin state of the United States.

The shaky camera footage, which captured the chaotic situation unravelling, sees them jumping off from their aircraft just before it collided in mid-air.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging social media website Twitter by a user named “Theory”. He wrote that it was one of the wildest moments that has been caught on camera.

THIS SOME OF THE WILDEST SH*T EVER CAUGHT ON CAMERA 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/IpBo1VAXKD — Theory🥴 (@Idontknowyoucuh) September 21, 2021

All skydivers along with the two pilots were unharmed, according to reports.

The social media users have stated that precautions should have been taken and asked that why the planes were flying in such close proximity.

Play stupid games, win stupid prices. Hope they all made it safely down to earth. Next time keep plenty of distance. — Luis (@Laluis1991) September 21, 2021

Why were the planes so close together — Bald William Dent act right heffias (@bougiegentleman) September 21, 2021

I once went skydiving. The next time that plane took off it crashed and killed all 6 people on board. Including 3 I’d jumped with. They were too low for chutes to deploy. Thankfully these folks had sufficient altitude. — Chris – Storyteller (@ChrisMurrill) September 21, 2021

This is a scene straight out COD campaign — BLUE’leven (@ADriodLeven) September 22, 2021

Aviation history has seen some deadliest aircraft collisions which have left hundreds of people dead.

In 1977, two jumbo jets crashed into each other at the Tenerife Airport. The death toll was recorded at 583 and is the deadliest accident in aviation history.

A total of 71 people, including school children, were killed when a civilian and a cargo jet crashed into each other over Germany back in 2002.