Bethesda rolls out new Skyrim patch with fixes and frame rate options

For years now, Bethesda Game Studios has been gently roasted by players for finding new ways to re-release The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Legendary, Special, Anniversary, the list goes on. The running joke is simple: fans are still waiting for the sequel, yet Skyrim somehow keeps turning up on another platform.

Memes aside, the game’s staying power is hard to argue with. It still holds up, and having it available across console, handheld, and PC formats has helped keep it relevant long after its original launch.

And to be fair, the developer hasn’t just left those versions to collect dust. A fresh update has quietly landed, this time for the game’s release on Nintendo Switch 2 and it brings some meaningful tweaks rather than cosmetic touch-ups.

According to coverage by Nintendo Life, update 1.2 focuses heavily on performance and stability. The biggest addition is a new 60Hz mode. Players can now switch to prioritize smoother gameplay instead of visual polish, right from the menu. Prefer sharper visuals? The system locks the frame rate at 30fps to keep things steady.

Behind the scenes, plenty has been tidied up. Several bugs tied to quest progression and item interactions have been ironed out — the sort of issues that could derail a playthrough at the worst moment.

Performance dips reported in areas like Kynesgrove and other in-game locations have also been addressed, along with long-standing visual quirks involving water rendering and environmental textures.

It may eventually slip into cult-classic status, but that moment doesn’t seem close. For now, the game remains very much alive, with new patches rolling out, fresh platforms to land on, and players still returning to Tamriel’s mountains.