Slashed fuel prices to provide respite to common man: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the inflation rate reduced to 17 percent from 39 percent during the last two years, terming it better economic indicators, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the prime minister said that the recent decrease in inflation is good news for the people. “Decrease in inflation is a result of the hard work of sixteen-month previous government and the caretaker setup that continued the efforts initiated by the government,” he added.

PM Shehbaz also directed the provincial governments to take necessary measures to ensure the implementation of the reduced prices of petroleum products and the sale of edible items at government rates.

The prime minister said bringing down inflation is the top priority of the government and the people will get more relief as soon as economic activities pick momentum.

He said slashed petroleum rates will provide a respite to the public as oil prices in the international market have decreased.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve to continue heading in the same direction to improve people’s lives. He said that the government is striving hard to provide maximum relief to the people.

Earlier on May 1, the prime minister said that they were fully cognizant of the value of the labourers and workers in the national economy and stressed upon the wealthy, businessmen, investors and industrialists to prioritise improving the conditions of the workers.

Addressing a gathering of labourers and workers from different sectors at his residence in connection with the observance of International Labour Day, the prime minister said that country’s economic situation was challenging but they were striving to turn it around, with collectively efforts and sincerity.

He said that Pakistan would soon become a powerful country through a functioning of a fair system and on the basis of hard work by the employers and the employees including workers.