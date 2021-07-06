Sleep-deprived parents feed baby ice cubes after misreading instructions

The sleep-deprived parents have shared the story about how they tried to feed their baby ice cubes after misreading the instructions on a food poster guide.

One of the parents anonymously shared their story on Reddit that they were taking tips on how to feed their little one by reading a baby food poster guide. Before they realised their mistake, they tried to feed ice cubes to their baby, according to Mirror UK.

It emerged that the food poster guide presented an ice cube to show the portion size that the baby should have to consume like one ice cube’s worth of peas and two ice cubes worth of carrots.

However, they read it wrong in their sleep-deprived state and served their baby two to three actual ice cubes a day. Later, they realised that something was going wrong after increasing the amount as the baby grew.

They said, “For six months it said ‘veggies and fruit, smooth texture, two to three ice cubes twice a day. Never heard of the ice cubes thing but it was a reputable company so we just went with it and started feeding our son fruit and veg with a side of ice cubes.”

“By seven months it said ‘fruit, veg, dairy, eggs, grains and pulses, three to four ice cubes three times a day’. I thought, wow, he’s hardly eating the three ice cubes we’re currently giving him, he just pushes them around his high chair a bit and licks them, but whatever, we upped the ice cube portion.”

“Mother in law came round and said ‘why are you giving him ice cubes? Won’t he get brain freeze?’ But we said, ‘no, no, it’s a thing now, you have to give them ice cubes’.

“It was only later that night, when I really thought about it, that I realised it meant portion size. All this time in our sleep-deprived stupor we have been serving our baby son ice cubes every day.”

Reddit users found the incident hilarious after reading the story online and flocked to comment on the post.

One said: “I’m absolutely rolling from, ‘he’s hardly eating the three ice cubes we give him’.”

While a second said: “I cracked up at the image of the kid licking and pushing the ice cubes around his high chair in confused disgust.”

And a third added: “As a fellow parent I can safely say this will only be one of many goofs you make. At least this one is harmless and funny.”