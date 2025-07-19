web analytics
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Saudi ‘sleeping prince’ Alwaleed bin Khaled passes away after 20-year coma

TOP NEWS

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ‘sleeping prince’ Alwaleed bin Khaled passed away on Saturday, July 19, 2025, after a 20-year coma.

According to a report by Saudi Gazette, Prince Khaled bin Talal has confirmed the death of his son, Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal.

The funeral prayers of sleeping prince will be held on Sunday at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, following the Asr prayer.

Widely known as “The Sleeping Prince,” Prince Alwaleed fell into a deep coma while studying in the United Kingdom. Despite brief moments of limited movement that sparked hope, he never regained full consciousness and remained under constant medical care for almost 20 years.

Throughout this period, Prince Khaled firmly resisted removing life support, expressing unwavering faith that life and death rest solely in God’s hands.

His son’s condition attracted immense sympathy across the Kingdom and beyond, with millions closely following his story over the years.

Read More: Fact-Check: Did Saudi sleeping prince wake up from coma?

Prince Alwaleed’s prolonged medical struggle came to an end with the announcement of his death on Saturday, closing a chapter that deeply touched the hearts of many.

The Saudi royal, who turned 36 on April 18, 2025, was the great-grandson of Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdulaziz.

