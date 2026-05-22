Slot says he shares Salah ambition for Liverpool

Arne Slot said on Friday he and Mohamed Salah both want what is best for Liverpool after the Egyptian appeared to take aim at the Dutchman on his way out of the club.

Salah’s storied nine-year spell at Anfield will come to a close after Sunday’s clash against Brentford.

Liverpool still need a point to guarantee a top-five finish and Champions League football next season after a humbling 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa last week.

Salah posted on social media the day after that match calling for a return to the “heavy metal” football that made them successful under Jurgen Klopp.

Despite a desperately disappointing season and growing fan unrest, Slot appears set to remain in charge for the final year of his contract.

“I think Mo and I have the same interest – we want the best for this club,” said Slot, who won the Premier League in his first season in charge last year.

“We were both part of giving the fans their first league title in five years – but we are also aware of this season.

“What we want, what he wants and what I want is for the club to be as successful as last season. That is where my main focus is at now because the game on Sunday could give us a base heading into next season. That is where we should focus.”

Liverpool go into the final weekend of the season 23 points adrift of champions Arsenal.

Slot congratulated the Gunners for their first title in 22 years, but said their success showed how the Premier League had changed to a style more focused on set pieces.

“Winning the Premier League is never easy and they have done a tremendous job this season but for me they have been a different champion to the teams the last 10 seasons,” added Slot.

“First of all because it is the first time in 30 years 40 percent of their goals are from set-pieces.

“So football has changed and evolved and we have to make sure we are able to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City next season with our own brand of football.”

Slot refused to confirm whether Salah will start on his farewell appearance.

The 33-year-old only made his comeback from a hamstring injury as a late substitute against Villa.