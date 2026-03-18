Slot vows to win back support of frustrated Liverpool fans

Arne Slot insists he can win back the support of Liverpool’s frustrated fans after admitting he “must have done a lot of things wrong”.

Slot has come under fire throughout Liverpool’s dismal Premier League title defence and the Reds boss will face increased scrutiny if his side crash out of the Champions League against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Liverpool were booed off after conceding a 90th-minute equaliser to struggling Tottenham on Sunday, leaving Slot to answer questions about his Anfield future when he faced reporters on Tuesday.

While the mood on social media has been anti-Slot for several months, the draw with Tottenham marked the first time Liverpool fans had been so vocal in their criticism.

“It’s never nice they are frustrated because usually fans are not frustrated after you win,” Slot said.

“People told me when I came here that they will support the manager for such a long time, but if you are supposing something then I must have done a lot of things wrong.

“That’s never a nice feeling to have because being in the club that’s always so supportive for the manager, in good and bad times, then if they are not happy with me, then apparently I’ve done so many things wrong.”

Slot led Liverpool to the English title in a superb first season in charge after replacing the beloved Jurgen Klopp.

But the Dutch coach has been criticised for Liverpool’s lack of cutting edge and defensive flaws in a turbulent second campaign.

The Reds, who sit in fifth place in the Premier League, must overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Galatasaray at Anfield to keep the pressure on Slot from building further.

“I did something wrong in the season that we won the league and I definitely did maybe make a few decisions that were not perfect in hindsight,” Slot said.

“But all the decisions I’ve made, I’ve always made for the same reason, for us trying to win the game.

“But I also know how the football industry works. Winning can change a lot. That’s what we are trying to achieve tomorrow and we’re completely ready for that.”

‘Fighting together’

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher this week questioned whether Slot’s players are unified and willing to fight for the club.

But Slot is adamant his squad remain fully committed to the Liverpool cause.

“I should have seen why he said it, did he have examples? I agree with a lot of things Jamie has said throughout the season. This particular one I disagree with,” he said.

“I need to go into details which I am not prepared to do. But it’s not like we are playing like 11 individuals, if he meant that. I see a team that is fighting together. That is my opinion.

“A team that has given up, a team of individuals that doesn’t work together doesn’t show that resilience after our 120th setback this season. That’s a bit exaggerating but we have had many.”

Liverpool have lost twice to Galatasaray in Istanbul this season, but Slot hopes their first meeting on Merseyside will lift the gloom at Anfield.

“The good thing for us is we have the support of our fans, which will be supportive again tomorrow because that is what they have always been and will always be for this club,” he said.

For a club whose anthem is ‘you’ll never walk alone’, Slot could be forgiven for feeling isolated by Liverpool fans lately.

But he struck a hopeful tone as he said: “I’ve never felt alone since I’ve been here.”