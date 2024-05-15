Slovakia’s Prime Minister injured in assasination attempt

HANDLOVA: Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has been critically injured in an assassination attempt on Wednesday, local media reported.

As per media reports, Robert Fico sustained bullet wounds in the town of Handlova on Wednesday afternoon. The Slovakia’s Prime Minister was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he is being treated.

The local media reported that Robert Fico was attacked after a government meeting in the town of Handlova.

Deputy Speaker of Slovakia’s Parliament Lubos Blaha also confirmed the incident and adjourned session of Parliament.

Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova also condemned the attack, terming it “a brutal and ruthless” assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico.

President Zuzana Caputova also added, “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”